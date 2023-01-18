UW Ranch Management and Leadership Seminar Series begins in Riverton next week

(Riverton, WY) The University of Wyoming is offering a 5-part seminar series on Ranch Management and Agricultural Leadership for students and the general public at five locations throughout Wyoming, with the first seminar taking place in Riverton on Thursday, January 26, at Central Wyoming College.

According to the UW Ag website, “Ranching on Public Lands” will be the topic at the Riverton session, where attendees will “hear from experienced grazing permittees, natural resource managers, and others discuss current issues and their approaches to ranching on public lands.”

The seminar series is open to the general public. The cost for the entire series is $100 for all five (Thursday) sessions or $25 per 3.5-hour session. Both virtual (via Zoom) and in-person options are available; presentations will be recorded. There are no prerequisites for students.

The series schedule is as follows:

Session 1: Ranching on Public Lands – January 26 at CWC, Riverton

Session 2: Managing Human Resources on the Ranch – February 16, Sheridan College

Session 3: Technology & Innovation – March 2, Eastern Wyoming College, Torrington

Session 4: Revenue Diversification – March 30, Northwest College, Powell

The fifth and final session is the Ag Leadership Symposium at the UW Campus in Laramie on Thursday, April 20, where participants will “hear from community and industry leaders, ag influencers and others about ways to incorporate leadership into your personal brand and your operations.”

Complete registration information for both the general public and students can be found by visiting: uwyo.edu/uwag/rmal/, or by contacting the UW Agriculture, Life Sciences and Natural Resources Department at 307-766-4133.

