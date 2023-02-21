UW awards top scholarship to 7 local students

(Fremont County, WY) – One hundred outstanding high school seniors from across Wyoming have been selected to receive the 2023 Trustees’ Scholars Award, the University of Wyoming’s top academic scholarship.

The premier scholarship for Wyoming resident high school seniors provides a four-year scholarship for an undergraduate degree (or up to eight consecutive semesters), including tuition (up to 18 hours per semester); mandatory fees; university standard double room and board (room and board is covered providing the student lives in university housing and has a meal plan). Students from 34 high schools were chosen, along with one home-schooled student.

Recipients are evaluated on their academic excellence (high school grade-point average, ACT/SAT scores and curriculum rigor). Individual interviews were held as well. For this year’s award winners, the average GPA is 3.97, and the average ACT score is 32.

To retain the scholarship all four years at UW, students must maintain full-time continuous enrollment (at least 12 semester hours) during the fall and spring semesters each year, along with a 3.25 cumulative GPA.

Local recipients of the 2023 scholarship, listed by high schools they’re attending, are:

Dubois High School — Clayton Rux and Andee Witonski.

Lander Valley High School — Lily Hitchcock, Claire Lane and Matisse Weaver.

Riverton High School — Ethan Forbis and Jackson Hill.

To view the complete list of students, click here.