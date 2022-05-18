UW and CWC collaborate to offer Entrepreneur Essentials Course

On June 17, the University of Wyoming’s College of Business and Center for Entrepreneurship & Innovation, in collaboration with Central Wyoming College, will offer the Entrepreneur Essentials (e2) course. In this intensive education program, participants will learn the key frameworks, tools, and answer essential questions to effectively launch or grow their business. This program can help entrepreneurs move from the idea stage to working on a prototype or selling a completed product or service.

Entrepreneur Essentials (e2) is built on the highly successful Start-Up Intensive (SUI), a ten-week program hosted in Jackson, Wyoming. More than 140 Wyoming entrepreneurs have taken SUI over a six-year period, with 77% of those graduates operational after 3 years. Twenty percent of those graduates have raised significant private investment capital.

Over the last several years, 36 entrepreneurs participated in e2 from all corners of Wyoming including, Sundance, Cheyenne, Casper, Laramie, Lander, and Jackson – 93% of whom would recommend the course to a friend. The hybrid format of the course offers bookended on-site instruction on the weekends of June 17 and August 5 in Riverton and Casper, Wyoming with intervening virtual components. This format encourages participants to connect face-to-face at the beginning and the end of the course and allows for participation across Wyoming. With the unpredictable nature of the current pandemic, entrepreneurs have the option to join 100% virtually.

“I’m thrilled to be making good use of the years of investment and refinement made to SUI and e2 and look forward to offering the e2 course across Wyoming,” said Brad Tyndall, President of CWC. Robert Godby, Interim Dean of UW College of Business concurred, “The Partnership between UW and CWC has developed over the last several years and has the opportunity to really serve Wyoming entrepreneurs as they look to start new businesses.”

“The topics covered in e2, including business models, market research, financials, legal and communicating the story, will really help entrepreneurs move the needle on their startups,” said Penelope Shihab, Director of the UW Center for Entrepreneurship and Innovation. In fact, 82% of last year’s e2 participants made demonstrable progress and moved from the idea stage to working on a prototype or selling a completed product. Shihab continued, “Entrepreneur Essentials will hopefully be rolled out across the Wyoming Innovation Partnership as UW continues to build strong relationships with Wyoming’s colleges”.

As part of the Wyoming Innovation Partnership, scholarships are available on a case-by-case basis which will reduce the price from $624 for the 6-week course to $100.

The deadline to register is Wednesday, June 15, 2022. More detailed information regarding the course and registration is available on the course website at https://www.cwc.edu/essentials/.

For more information, please email the instructors, Central Wyoming College’s Mary King-Arcand at [email protected], or University of Wyoming’s Peter Scott, at [email protected]