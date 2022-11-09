US NAVY PASS IN REVIEW – ARIANA HUNTER

Celebrations

From Family,

The Swallow, McAdams and Hunter families are pleased to announce that Ariana Vivian Venus Hunter, E-2-Seaman’s Apprentice completed basic training at the Great Lakes Navy Recruit Training Command on October 14, 2022.

Ariana is currently stationed at Fort Sam Houston in San Antonio, TX- Hospital Corpsman Training Center. Ariana is an enrolled member of the Eastern Shoshone Tribe and a proud LVHS Class of 2022 graduate.

Special Thanks to Ken Persson, LVHS Military Science, for his mentorship and guidance.
Hooyah!

