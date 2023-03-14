Upwards of $10k spent on recent animal abuse case; Monthly update shared Tuesday

(Lander, WY) – Fremont County Sheriff Ryan Lee provided a monthly update at the March 14 Fremont County Commissioners’ meeting.

There were a total of 206 bookings in February, down four from January. The following is the breakdown of the bookings for February: 117 Riverton Police Department; 36 Fremont County Sheriff’s Office; 41 Lander Police Department; 10 Wyoming Highway Patrol; and 2 U.S. Marshals.

The current inmate population as of March 13 is 170 in house and 175 in custody. 62 have been sentenced, and 113 are pre-adjudicated.

There have been 1,115 calls for service so far this calendar year.

The Dubois Police Chief has been hired. Nothing changes between the town of Dubois and the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO).

The FCSO received $32,800 from a homeland security grant for ballistic shields and night vision devices. Contango donated $2,500 and Rocky Mountain Power donated $2,000 toward these purchases as well.

Upwards of $10,000 was spent on the recent animal abuse case, Lee said during the update. Reimbursement of salaries and overtime is coming from the Wyoming Livestock Board in the amount of $5,225. They are asking the remaining difference to come from the defendant’s restitution. They were able to save 67 sheep and goats and 11 horses – all of which were fostered out. Unfortunately, 22 plus sheep and goats died. Lee shared a special thank you to the Fremont County Fair Board, Director and Groundskeeper.

So far this fiscal year, there have been 28 search and rescue missions, compared to 16 this time last year. Of those missions, there has only been one fatality.