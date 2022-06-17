Upslope Brewing with Jerrad and Charene with the Lander Brewfest podcast, featuring Upslope’s new spiked snowmelt

( Lander, WY) – Another beer-cast podcasts from Lander Brewfest, in this episode we talk to Colorado’s Upslope Brewing Company. They have a great name, following and considered accomplished with their craft. Ryan Cobb joined the party last year with Jerrad and myself, and we are thankful to have him back. This year he gives us the insight into the new “spiked snowmelt” with Upslope that has real snowmelt!

“Spiked Snowmelt” sounds so Rockies, something we would want here in Wyoming. “Hard Sipper” is their new libation with a 12% ABV. Let’s find out more from Ryan Cobb.