Updates, subsidy discussion and more at Commissioners’ meeting Tuesday

(Lander, WY) – The Fremont County Commissioners will convene for the regular meeting on Tuesday, June 14 at 9 am. The meeting has a packed agenda and may expand into Wednesday at 9 am. It is open to the public and can be attended in-person or via Zoom.

Click here for the Zoom link for Tuesday or for audio-only dial +1 253 215 8782 and enter the following info Meeting ID: 818 0057 3344 Passcode: 784918. Click here for the Zoom link for the possible Wednesday meeting or for audio-only dial +1 253 215 8782 and enter the following info Meeting ID: 812 6248 9938 Passcode: 398666.

Below is the current tentative agenda, which is subject to change at any time.

Advertisement

I. PRELIMINARY:

9:00 A.M.:

A. CALL TO ORDER

B. QUORUM PRESENT

C. PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE

D. OPENING PRAYER

E. APPROVAL OF AGENDA

F. APPROVAL OF MINUTES

G. ACCEPTANCE OF BILLS

H. ACCEPTANCE OF TITLE 25 BILLS

I. SIGNATURE FILE

J. PRIORITY MAIL

II. REPORTS/APPOINTMENTS:

9:10 A.M.: PUBLIC COMMENT

9:15 A.M.: SHERIFF RYAN LEE – MONTHLY UPDATE

Advertisement

9:30 A.M. CORONER LARRY DeGRAW – MONTHLY UPDATE

9:45 A.M.: FREMONT COUNTY PLANNING SUPERVISOR

A) SKYLINE SUBDIVISION, TRACT 6 RE-SUBDIVISION

B) MOUNTAIN VIEW ACRES FOURTH SUBDIVISION, LOT 2 RE-SUBDIVISION

C) LITTLE HORSE CREEK SUBDIVISION

D) VACATION OF RANCHO CABALLERO SUBDIVISION

E) PLANNING DEPARTMENT UPDATE

10:00 A.M.: COMMISSIONER AND AMBULANCE BUDGET WORK SESSION

10:20 A.M.: BREAK

10:30 A.M.: FRONTIER AMBULANCE – SUBSIDY DISCUSSION

11:00 A.M.: TREASURER JIM ANDERSON BUDGET HEARINGS

A) INVESTMENT POOL

B) CAPITAL REVOLVING FUND

C) ABANDONED VEHICLES

D) SPENCER HOME SITES

E) FUEL DISTRIBUTION

F) HEALTH BENEFIT

11:30 A.M.: FREMONT COUNTY WILDLAND COORDINATOR RON WEMPEN – HAZARDOUS FUELS PROJECTS

12:00 P.M.: LUNCH

LIBRARY BOARD INTERVIEWS

1:30 P.M.: MARY JOHNSON-CLARK

1:40 P.M.: CARRIE JOHNSON

1:50 P.M.: KATE HAYES

2:00 P.M.: POLLY HINDS

2:10 P.M.: STEFANI FARRIS

2:20 P.M.: SHERRY SHELLEY

2:30 P.M. JOHN ANGST

3:00 P.M. MELINDA COX PROGRAM UPDATE

3:30 P.M. APRA FUNDING LIST DISCUSSION/APPROVAL AND CAPITAL REVOLVING LIST DISCUSSION/APPROVAL

4:00 P.M. BUDGET WORK SESSION (TO BE CONTINUED ON JUNE 15, 2022 AT 9:00 A.M. IF NOT COMPLETED)

III. OLD BUSINESS:

IV. NEW BUSINESS:

A. COMMISSIONERS’ MEETING REPORTS

B. COUNTY CLERK REPORT/QUESTIONS

C. ELECTED OFFICIALS’ CONCERNS

V. ADJOURNMENT: