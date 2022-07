Updates, board interviews and more Tuesday

(Lander, WY) – The Fremont County Commissioners will convene on Tuesday, July 19, for their regular meeting at 9 am in the Commissioners’ Chambers at the Fremont County Courthouse.

The meeting is open to the public and can be attended in-person or via Zoom. Click here for online or enter the following information for audio-only: +1 253 215 8782 Meeting ID: 838 4207 6344 Passcode: 004153

Below is the current agenda, which is tentative and subject to change at any time.

I. PRELIMINARY:

9:00 A.M.:

A. CALL TO ORDER

B. QUORUM PRESENT

C. PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE

D. OPENING PRAYER

E. APPROVAL OF AGENDA

F. APPROVAL OF MINUTES

G. ACCEPTANCE OF BILLS

H. ACCEPTANCE OF TITLE 25 BILLS

I. SIGNATURE FILE

J. PRIORITY MAIL

II. REPORTS/APPOINTMENTS:

9:10 A.M.: PUBLIC COMMENT

9:15 A.M.: SALLY KESSLER: SUB-DIVISION CONCERNS

9:30 A.M.: TRANSPORTATION SUPERINTENDENT BILLY MEEKS

a. RIVERVIEW CUTOFF UPDATE

b. CHRIS PENDERGRAFF ETAL UNION PASS MAINTENANCE

10:00 A.M. FRONTIER AMBULANCE DIRECTOR OF OPERATIONS DIANE LANE – MONTHLY UPDATE

10:20 A.M.: BREAK

10:30 A.M. MUSEUM DIRECTOR SCOTT GOETZ

a. ANNUAL REPORT

b. BUDGET ADJUSTMENT REQUEST FOR SELF-GENERATED BUDGET

10:45 P.M. BOARD INTERVIEWS

a. GARY WEISZ -SOLID WASTE

b. PAULOS PAPADOPOULOS –HISTORIC PRESERVATION

c. SAMUEL DAHNERT –HISTORIC PRESERVATION

d. KIMBER TOWER –ANY BOARD

11:15 P.M.: BOARD OF EQUALIZATION UPDATES

12:00 P.M.: LUNCH

III. OLD BUSINESS:

IV. NEW BUSINESS:

A. COMMISSIONERS’ MEETING REPORTS

B. COUNTY CLERK REPORT/QUESTIONS

C. ELECTED OFFICIALS’ CONCERNS

V. ADJOURNMENT: