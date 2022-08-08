Update on community center property tax appeal scheduled for Lander City Council meeting Tuesday

The Lander City Council will hear an update on its property tax appeal during a regular meeting scheduled for 6 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 9, in the Council Chambers at Lander City Hall, 240 Lincoln Street.

The agenda for the evening also includes three resolutions: one amending the job description for the municipal building inspector, another exempting The Middle Fork restaurant from open container provisions for the WYO131 Gravel Race packet pickup event 5-7 p.m. Sept. 9, and one supporting Safe Streets for All.

Under new business, the council will consider authorizing the mayor to:

-accept a $39,000 bid from Fremont Motors for a new truck

-sign a services agreement for employer drug and alcohol testing with WorkWise

-sign a contractual agreement with Southwest Counseling Service of Sweetwater County for an employee assistance program

The council will also consider approving a subdivision of the Spriggs Addition at the end of the Diane Court culs-de-sac.

Tuesday’s meeting is open to the public for in-person attendance and will be streamed live on Zoom (Meeting ID: 859 8284 3745 Passcode: 540240).

Meeting recordings are also available on the city’s website.

For more information call the City of Lander at 332-2870.