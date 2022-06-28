Upcoming FY 2022-23 ‘will be a good year for the people of Fremont County’

(Fremont County, WY) – The Fremont County Commission Chair Travis Becker released a statement today, June 28 at their regular meeting in regards to the upcoming fiscal year 2022-23 budget.

Below is the statement in its entirety:

“The upcoming fiscal year of 2022-2023 will be a good year for the people of Fremont County.

“We want to do a quick run-down of the numbers, and how we got to where we are.

“First and foremost, none of this would be possible without all the elected officials, department heads, and employees of Fremont County government if they had not had an eye towards fiscal conservancy and common sense. This mentality and practice has been in place for many years, with at least the last 4-6 years of implementing “bare bones” types of budgeting. This has shown that we can do what the citizens expect, and living within our means.

“Fremont County was fortunate to receive CARES funding that helped cover the many expenses that the County encountered during the pandemic. Because of the expert way the funding request was written by Sheriff Ryan Lee, County Clerk Julie Freese, and many others, Fremont County received almost $3.2 million dollars.

“Over the course of the last 2 fiscal years, we have taken an extremely prudent approach to expenses and what we thought we would receive in revenues. Because of this, we spent less, but received more in sales taxes and other revenue sources than anticipated. We took that and added it to the reserves that had been expended down below normal levels in order to sustain levels of service in critical areas of governmental operations.

“Fremont County, along with many other governmental organizations, received ARPA funding to the tune of $3.8 million dollars for fiscal years 2022 and 2023 each. We determined that the best use of this funding would be for 1 time, long term items. Certain items to be used for this are new and improved communication towers and infrastructure for fire, law enforcement, and EMS. We will also put in new asphalt at the fairgrounds, where it has become dangerous. The Youth Camp will be getting a solar system to ensure that it will have power. The County Courthouse will be getting some needed improvements on the 50 year old building to enhance safety and security. We have about $3.8 million left for the next fiscal year to determine the best uses at that time. There are many other items to numerous to mention now, but if you would like, please contact the County Commissioners’ office at 307-332-1130.

“Again, because of the diligence and fiscal conservancy of Fremont County Government, we will be able to LOWER the mills that the county is allowed to assess from 12 to 10 mills this upcoming fiscal year! This equates as the following: for every $100,000 in assessed value, 1 mill is about $9.50 in property tax. So if you have a $200,000 home, your property taxes will go DOWN about $38.00. We do not know if this will occur after the upcoming fiscal year, but know that it always our goal to only ask for and use what we really need to provide service to the people of our great County.

“We have and continue to believe that we must live within our means. Don’t ask for more than what you really need. Fremont County Government has and continues to practice this, and it shows with the 2022-2023 budget. Our many thanks to all elected officials, department heads, and employees of Fremont County Government. You help make Fremont County one of the greatest places to live!“