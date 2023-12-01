Unwrap the magic of the season with CWC’s enchanting performance of “A Christmas Carol”

This holiday season, Central Wyoming College invites you to embark on a heartwarming journey through time and redemption with its annual production of “A Christmas Carol.” Join us at the Robert A. Peck Arts Center Theatre for a spellbinding performance that captures the essence of Charles Dickens’ timeless tale.

Dates and Times:

Friday, Dec. 1, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 2, 7 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 3, 2 p.m.

The box office and house open half an hour before curtain.

Rediscover the True Spirit of Christmas

Immerse yourself in the holiday spirit as Ebenezer Scrooge’s icy heart begins to thaw. The transformative power of Dickens’ narrative comes alive through captivating performances that weave together the past, present, and future of a man who learns the true meaning of Christmas.

Located in the heart of CWC, the Robert A. Peck Arts Center Theatre sets the stage for a magical evening for audiences of all ages. Rated G, this family-friendly production promises to captivate the young and the young at heart.

Ticket Information

Prices:

$12 for adults (ages 19-64)

$10 for students and seniors (ages 3-18; 65-99)

How to Buy Tickets:

In-person: Visit the Theatre Box Office in the lobby of the CWC Robert A. Peck Arts Center, open from 3 to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday (when classes are in session)

Online: Secure your seats conveniently at cwc.edu/artscenter

By phone: Call (307) 855-2002, Monday through Friday, 3-6 p.m.

We accept VISA, MasterCard, American Express or Discover

Group Discounts Available

Gather your friends, family, or colleagues for a festive outing! Enjoy discounted tickets for groups of 10 or more. For assistance in planning your special group event, call the Box Office at (307) 855-2002.

Don’t miss this enchanting holiday tradition that celebrates the spirit of giving, love, and redemption. Make “A Christmas Carol” a part of your festive season, and create cherished memories with Central Wyoming College.

Experience the magic – reserve your seats today!

For more information on the 2023/24 Theater Season at CWC, click here.