Unseasonably warm temperatures with elevated fire weather today, potential freezing conditions in store

(Fremont County, WY) – According to the National Weather Service in Riverton, it will be a warm and breezy start to the workweek today.
Breezy conditions will develop in the afternoon with elevated fire weather in portions of central and southern Wyoming.
A cold front will bring cooler weather and a chance of showers to northern Wyoming Tuesday.
High temperatures will be in the lower to mid 70’s for most today, with Dubois at 64 degrees.
Lows tonight will be in the lower to mid 40’s, with Dubois a bit cooler at 38 degrees.