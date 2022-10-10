Unseasonably warm temperatures with elevated fire weather today, potential freezing conditions in store

(Fremont County, WY) – According to the National Weather Service in Riverton, it will be a warm and breezy start to the workweek today.

Breezy conditions will develop in the afternoon with elevated fire weather in portions of central and southern Wyoming. A combination of above normal temperatures, a gusty breeze and low humidity will bring elevated fire weather to portions of central and southern Wyoming this afternoon. Burning is strongly discouraged this afternoon. #wywx #wyofire pic.twitter.com/5puQ8NhG9t

October 10, 2022

A cold front will bring cooler weather and a chance of showers to northern Wyoming Tuesday. After an overall mild start to autumn, a cold front is expected to bring widespread freezing temperatures to basins that have thus far avoided a widespread freeze.



These upcoming mornings may end the growing season. #wywx pic.twitter.com/khcymjd95c — NWS Riverton (@NWSRiverton) October 10, 2022

High temperatures will be in the lower to mid 70’s for most today, with Dubois at 64 degrees.

Lows tonight will be in the lower to mid 40’s, with Dubois a bit cooler at 38 degrees.

