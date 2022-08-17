UNOFFICIAL: Uncontested candidates for Fremont County positions earn thousands of votes each

Primary elections were uncontested this year in the races for Fremont County assessor, attorney, coroner, sheriff and treasurer.

Unofficial results show Erin Ivie earned 8,744 votes in the uncontested Republican primary for the Fremont County Coroner seat, and no Democrats ran.

Ryan D. Lee earned 8,663 votes in the uncontested Republican primary for the Fremont County Sheriff’s seat, and no Democrats ran.

Tara Berg earned 8,535 votes in the uncontested Republican primary for the Fremont County Assessor seat, and no Democrats ran.

James A. Anderson earned 8,125 votes in the uncontested Republican primary for the Fremont County Treasurer seat, and no Democrats ran.

Patrick LeBrun earned 7,977 votes in the uncontested Republican primary for the Fremont County Attorney seat, and no Democrats ran.

Election results will be certified at 1 p.m. Thursday in the Commissioners’ Chambers at the Fremont County Courthouse in Lander.

