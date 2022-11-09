Unofficial: Seven unopposed county officials earn 10,000-plus votes each

Seven incumbents ran unopposed for re-election to county government positions this year, and each one earned at least 96 percent of ballots cast on Tuesday.

Interim Fremont County Coroner Erin Ivie earned 11,474 votes, or 98.78 percent of total ballots cast.

Fremont County Clerk Julie Freese earned 11,392 votes, or 96.64 percent of total ballots cast.

Advertisement

Fremont County Clerk of District Court Kristi Green earned 11,280 vote, or 99.11 percent of total ballots cast.

Fremont County Sheriff Ryan Lee earned 11,173 votes, or 98.13 percent of total ballots cast.

Fremont County Assessor Tara Berg earned 11,101 votes, or 98.63 percent of total ballots cast.

Fremont County Treasurer Jim Anderson earned 10,812 votes, or 98.9 percent of total ballots cast.

Advertisement

Fremont County Attorney Patrick LeBrun earned 10,501 votes, or 97.81 percent of total ballots cast.

The General Election is scheduled to be certified on Friday, November 11, 2022, at 10:00 am in the County Commissioners’ Chambers at the Fremont County Courthouse in Lander. The public is invited to attend.

Follow all of County 10’s General Election coverage here.

Advertisement