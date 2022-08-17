Unofficial: Riverton Mayor, City Council Primary Election results

According to the Fremont County Elections website, the results are in for Riverton Mayor and City Council for the 2022 Primary Election. Results this evening are still considered unofficial. Click to enlarge each photo.

The Primary Election will be certified on Thursday, August 18, 2022, at 1:00 pm in the County Commissioners’ Chambers at the Fremont County Courthouse in Lander. The public is invited to attend.

