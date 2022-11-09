Unofficial: Penn unseats LeBeau for House District 33; Fremont County’s other incumbent legislators win re-election

Unofficial election results from Fremont County show Wyoming Rep. Andi LeBeau, D-Ethete, will not be returning to the Wyoming Legislature next year.

She was the only state legislator from Fremont County to lose her race on Tuesday.

The new representative for House District 33 will be Republican Sarah Penn, who earned 1,077 votes to LeBeau’s 867, according to unofficial results.

Wyoming Rep. Lloyd Larsen, R-Lander, earned re-election to House District 54 with 2,645 votes to Independent challenger Jeff Martin’s 1,560, and Wyoming Rep. Ember Oakley, R-Riverton, earned re-election to House District 55 with 1,798 votes to Libertarian challenger Bethany Baldes’ 1,175.

Wyoming Rep. Pepper Ottman, R-Riverton, ran unopposed for re-election to House District 34 and earned 3,407 votes, or 99 percent of total ballots cast.

Wyoming Sen. Cale Case, R-Lander, ran unopposed for re-election to Senate District 25 and earned 4,365 votes, or 89 percent of total ballots cast.

Wyoming Rep. John Winter, R-Thermopolis, won his re-election bid in Fremont County with 259 votes to Democratic challenger Kimberly M. Bartlett’s 32.

Winter represents House District 28, which includes portions of Fremont County.

The General Election is scheduled to be certified on Friday, November 11, 2022, at 10:00 am in the County Commissioners’ Chambers at the Fremont County Courthouse in Lander. The public is invited to attend.

