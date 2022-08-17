Unofficial: Pavillion Mayor, Town Council Primary Election results

Amanda Fehring

According to the Fremont County Elections website, the results are in for Pavillion Mayor and Town Council for the 2022 Primary Election. Results this evening are still considered unofficial. Click to enlarge each photo.

The Primary Election will be certified on Thursday, August 18, 2022, at 1:00 pm in the County Commissioners’ Chambers at the Fremont County Courthouse in Lander. The public is invited to attend.

County 10 does not endorse any political candidate and strictly separates news from advertising. To learn more about political advertising with County 10 or to submit election news, click here.

