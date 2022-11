(Dubois, WY) – Pat Neveaux has won the Dubois mayoral race against Jason Kintzler, according to the unofficial general election results.

Below are the Town Council results.

The General Election is scheduled to be certified on Friday, November 11, 2022, at 10:00 am in the County Commissioners’ Chambers at the Fremont County Courthouse in Lander. The public is invited to attend.

