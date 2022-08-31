United Way of SW Wyoming seeks grant applications for emergency food, shelter programs

(Fremont County, WY) – Qualifying emergency food and shelter programs run by local service agencies in Fremont County are urged to apply for $47,500 in federal funds awarded to United Way of Southwest Wyoming through the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) / Federal Emergency Management Agency under the Emergency Food and Shelter National Board Program.

This funding includes Phase 39, which is allocated from the Emergency Food and Shelter National Board for the 2021-2022 fiscal year funding. In addition, supplemental funds under the American Rescue Plan Act-R (ARPA-R) were also awarded.

“This grant funding is welcome relief to our nonprofits as they continue working to help people navigate the impact in the increased costs of basic needs caused by inflation,” said Shelley Richno, community impact coordinator of United Way of Southwest Wyoming.

A local board made up of representatives from local government, United Way, Salvation Army as well as advocates for the homeless, faith-based organizations and community partners will determine how the funds will be distributed.

Under the terms of the grant from the National Board, local agencies chosen to receive funds must:

Be a nonprofit, faith-based or governmental organization that provide food, shelter or supportive services within the intent of the program

Have a voluntary board established and be eligible to receive federal funds

Must have a Data Universal Number System (DUNS) Number -http://fedgove.dnb.com/webform

Must have a Federal Employer Identification Number (FEIN) – http://www.irs.gov

Maintain a checking account in the organization’s name for EFSP deposits

Pay vendors directly within 90 days for services provided

Have demonstrated the capability to deliver emergency food and /or shelter programs

Submit required reports

Grant funds must be used to supplement food and shelter services and may not be used as seed money for new programs. Agencies may receive funds to provide food, shelter and supportive services including but not limited to:

Food services, such as congregate meals or groceries

Lodging in mass shelter, or hotel/motel limited to 30 days per individual/household

Up to 90 days rent or mortgage assistance to prevent eviction or foreclosure

Up to 90 days utility assistance if it is necessary to prevent disconnection of services

Up to 90 days of assistance for clients if necessary to prevent homelessness

Supplies, including but not limited to cleaning supplies, and small equipment essential to feed or shelter people, not exceeding $300 per item

Public or private voluntary agencies interested in applying for Emergency Food and Shelter Program funds may contact Shelley Richno at 307-362-5003 or at [email protected] The application and additional information are available online at swunitedway.org/efsp. Applications must be received by 5 p.m. on September 14, 2022.