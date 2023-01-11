United States Attorney’s Office screening film ‘Sextortion: The Hidden Pandemic’ in Fremont County locations

(Statewide) – The United States Attorney’s Office is partnering with the Governor’s Human Trafficking Task Force, Uprising, the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation, and the Wyoming Division of Victim Services to screen the documentary, “SEXTORTION: The Hidden Pandemic,” in communities across Wyoming in the coming months. h/t United States Attorney’s Office

Each event will include a screening of the film, followed by a panel discussion on current trends in Wyoming and tips on how to keep children safer.

The first screening will take place at 6:00 p.m. on January 18, 2023, in the Surburgg/Prentice Auditorium at Laramie County Community College in Cheyenne.

The second screening will be at 6:00 p.m. on January 19, 2023, at Laramie High School in Laramie.

“Sextortion is a serious crime that occurs when someone threatens to distribute your private and sensitive material if you don’t provide images or favors that are sexual in nature, or money,” said Acting United States Attorney Nicholas Vassallo.

“This documentary film helps parents, children, teenagers and young adults identify sextortion attempts and it explains how to report the crime if it happens to them.”

The following is a list of tentative dates and locations.

January 18: Cheyenne – Laramie County Community College January 19: Laramie – Laramie High School

February 1: Cody

February 2: Sheridan

March 21: Fort Washakie/Riverton

March 22: Lander

April 4: Casper

April 5: Gillette

May 22: Rock Springs May 23: Evanston



If you are interested in hosting the film in your community, please contact the United States Attorney’s Office’s Victim/Witness Coordinator Yulonda Candelario at 307-772-2124.