Understanding Local Search & Google Business Profiles with Dallin Cooper – RSVP today!

Save the date!

Join us for an exciting workshop on August 11th all about using Google My Business to get found by potential customers! We’ll take a deep dive into how to set up your Google My Business (or GMB for short) so that it can drive customers to your website, phone, or location. Learn how to choose keywords, use them in your profile, pick the right business category, handle reviews (both positive and negative), and more. Not only can your GMB boost your position in search results, but it can also be an excellent tool in helping potential customers decide to get in touch with you. Often, your GMB is the first interaction people have with your business, so you’ll want to make sure the information on it is clear, concise, accurate, and helpful.

Featured speaker, Dallin Cooper has over seven years of experience in digital marketing for businesses of all sizes and industries. He’s helped a wide variety of businesses from local restaurants to large-scale retailers and enjoys sharing his insights about what works and what doesn’t. He’ll work one-on-one with workshop attendees to help them use their GMB as an effective tool in growing a thriving business.

Water, tea, lemonade and cookies will be served.

When: August 11th, 5:30-7 pm

Where: atWork Coworking, 2255 Brunton Court, Suite A

The Bootstrap Collaborative is a joint effort between County 10, Central Wyoming College, and Makerspace 307. Its intention is to help new and existing businesses and entrepreneurs succeed and prosper while providing events and networking.

