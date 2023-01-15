Unbeaten Fillies run by Lady Wolverines

The top-ranked Cody Fillies made short work of the Lady Wolverines Saturday afternoon in the conference opener for both schools.

Cody utilized a relentless full-court press, often with all five defenders in the backcourt at the same time to quickly blow open the game.

Playing like it was their home floor instead of Riverton’s the Fillies jumped to a 13-0 lead and led 30-4 at the end of the first quarter.

Hailey Engstrom passed around Cody’s 6-1 post Ally Boysen – {h/t Randy Tucker}

Only a basket by Hailey Engstrom with 4:09 on the first-period clock broke the ice for Riverton. Paizley Jackson scored Riverton’s other opening basket.

It was Engstrom’s only score of the game after she fell hard in front of the Cody bench with 32 seconds remaining in the half, hitting her head and being assisted from the floor by Riverton trainer Paige Nolan.

It was more of the same in the second period with Cody eventually leading 57-11 at the half.

Riverton was overmatched at every position in speed and size against the swirling pressure defense of the Fillies.

McKaye Fegler set for a 3-point attempt – {h/t Randy Tucker}

When Riverton dropped back on defense, Cody quickly displayed why they hold the top ranking in Class 4-A with crisp passing that found wide-open shots repeatedly within three feet of the basket.

The inside/outside combination of Molly Hays and Ally Boysen was unstoppable with Boysen actively working the low block, and Hays scoring off the break and via the 3-point shot. They combined for 42 points with 27 by Hays and 15 from Boysen.

On the game, the Fillies hit eight 3-point shots.

Paizley Jackson made a one-handed pass against the Cody press – {h/t Randy Tucker}

This was the only game of the week for Riverton after a Thursday night contest scheduled at Cheyenne East was postponed to January 26 because of poor road conditions.

Riverton continues conference play this week hosting Rock Springs on Friday and then traveling to Casper Saturday to play Kelly Walsh.

Riverton 4 7 2 7 – 20

Cody 30 27 11 8 – 76

Riverton – McKaye Fegler (1) 0-0 3, Hailey Engstrom 1 0-0 2, Taeyln Leseberg 1 (1) 0-0 5, Paizley Jackson 2 3-4 7, Rylee Johnson 3-4 3. Totals 4 (2) 6-8 20

Cody – Hays 10 (2) 1-2 27, Lynn 2 3-4 7, Buck (2) 1-2 7, Niemann 4 0-0 8, Brittain (1) 0-0 3, Nieman (3) 0-0 9, Boysen 7 1-2 15. Totals 23 (8) 6-10 76