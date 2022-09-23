U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to give flood mitigation barrier design update presentation October 11

(Lander, WY) – The City of Lander has released the date of the US Army Corps of Engineers flood mitigation design update presentation.

The US Army Corps of Engineers team will be traveling to Lander to present the public with information on the 35% design of the proposed project.

This is an opportunity for the public to see the design project to date.

A presentation will be made at 1 PM and 7 PM on Tuesday, October 11, 2022, at the Lander Community and Convention Center at 950 Buena Vista Drive.

These presentations will be recorded and offered at two times of the day to encourage more attendance.

The regular City Council meeting will be held at City Hall at 240 Lincoln Street on Tuesday, October 11, 2022, at 6 PM, and will be finished in time for everyone to attend the presentation.

On October 25, 2022, a City Council work session will be held at City Hall at 6 PM, and will include a presentation by staff about what the impacts may be to the community if no action or alternatives steps are made.

After the October meetings, information will be announced that will include methods for public input and comment.