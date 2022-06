(Riverton, WY) – Savannah Morton and Abrielle Santee were both recognized with WHSAA Good Sportsmanship Awards during the Fremont County School District #25 Board of Trustees meeting on Tuesday, June 14.

Both Abrielle and Savannah were recognized for their spirit on the field, shared Superintendent Joanne Andre-Flanagan.

“Their sportsmanship to their own teammates, to the opposing team, and to the referees as well.”