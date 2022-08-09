Two separate, fatal motorcycle crashes reported by WHP in last week

(Statewide) – Information on two motorcycle crashes were released by the Wyoming Highway Patrol (WHP) in preliminary reports posted today, August 9, with one occurring on August 2, and the other on August 7.

The August 2 fatal wreck occurred in Park County near milepost 54.5 on Greybull HWY | US 14 / US 16 / US 20 / WY 120/WY-120 (ML33B), and was reported at 12:26 PM.

The deceased has been identified as 24-year-old Wyoming resident Dominic Gibson.

According to the report, a passenger vehicle stopped at the stop sign at the intersection of WY 120 and US 14-16-20 on WY 120 facing north, before proceeding into the intersection to make a left-hand turn and begin traveling west on US 14-16-20.

Gibson was on a motorcycle in the inside lane traveling east on US 14-16-20, driving an estimated speed of fifty (50) to fifty-five (55) miles per hour (MPH).

As the vehicle began turning through the intersection heading northwest, the Gibson collided with the front driver’s side.

The passengers of the vehicle were unharmed.

Driver inattention was listed as a possible contributing factor, and the report indicates Gibson was wearing a helmet.

The August 8 fatal wreck occurred in Teton County near milepost 13 on WY-22, and was reported at 11:42 AM.

The deceased has been identified as 56-year-old Georgia resident Roger Davis.

According to the report, Davis was on a motorcycle heading eastbound at mile marker 13 on WY-22 negotiating an uphill left curve, when it struck the bottom left side while in the turn.

As a result, Davis then overcorrected back to the right, losing control.

The motorcycle ran off the road to the right, traveling between a guardrail and a large boulder launching off a cliff, where it later came to a rest 162 feet from the edge of the cliff.

No possible contributing factors were listed, but the report did indicate Davis was using a helmet.

There have been 61 fatalities on Wyoming’s roadways in 2022 compared to 66 in 2021, 71 in 2020, and 102 in 2019 to date