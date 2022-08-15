Two pedestrians killed in Lincoln County traffic accident Friday

(Lincoln County, WY) – On August 12, 2022, around 10:22 PM, Wyoming Highway Patrol (WHP) troopers were notified of a one vehicle crash involving pedestrians that occurred at milepost 99.95 on Main Street/US-89, which resulted in two fatalities, according to a preliminary report posted by the WHP on August 15.

The deceased have been identified as Wyoming residents Phillip Pinney (59) and James Booher Jr. (57).

According to the report, Pinney and Booher entered the southbound lane near milepost 99.95 on US 89, and before walking into the lane, they walked in front of a parked van, blocking them from the view of southbound traffic.

They then reportedly entered the lane of travel walking at a southbound angle across the roadway, with their backs toward the southbound traffic.

A passenger vehicle was southbound when they entered the lane of travel, and the driver applied the brakes and swerved the vehicle to the left in an attempt to avoid striking them, however, evasive maneuvers were unsuccessful.

There have been 70 fatalities on Wyoming’s roadways in 2022 compared to 71 in 2021, 75 in 2020, and 104 in 2019 to date.