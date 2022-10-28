Two more LVHS swimmers qualified for states at Thursday’s Last Chance Meet

(Lander, WY) – Thursday, the Riverton and Lander Swim and Dive teams met at the Bruce Gresly Aquatic Center hoping more teammates could qualify for next week’s state meet. Two Lander swimmers and three Riverton swimmers were able to take advantage of their last chance to qualify.

For Lander, Kelsey Plaisted earned qualifying times in both the 200 Yard IM and the 100 Yard Backstroke.

Keigann Watson swam a qualifying time in the 50 Yard Freestyle.

Advertisement

For Riverton, Chloe Smith (200 Yard IM), Kendall Vincent (50 Yard Freestyle and 100 Yard Freestyle), and Jules Spradlin (50 Yard Freestyle) joined the ranks of qualifiers.

Fremont County will be well-represented at the state meet with Lander sending 14 athletes and Riverton sending 5.

Also at Thursday’s meet, Lander seniors were honored for their hard work this year. This year’s senior team members are: Katelyn Brinda, Lainy Duncan, Divya Forbis, Lillian Hamilton, Kelsey Plaisted, and Sophie Shearin.

All of the seniors qualified for Lander’s state team.

Advertisement

Lander’s team is under the direction of head coach Erik DeClue. Riverton’s head coach is Chad Fallin.

Both teams will meet again in Laramie next Thursday at the 3A State Championship meet. Lander is the defending co-champion with Green River.

The above and below information was provided to County 10 by Lander Swimming.

Advertisement

2022 Last Chance at Lander

10/27/22

200 Yard Medley Relay: 1) Lander C (Clancy, Duncan, Johnson, Watson) 2:07.26, 2) Lander D (Flint, Else, Forbis, Robertson) 2:14.48, 3) Lander B (E. Anderson, Reinhardt, Brinda, Salway-One Horn) 2:17.32, 4) Lander A (Plaisted, Osorio, Anderson, Hamilton) 2:19.31

Advertisement

200 Yard Freestyle: 1) Mikesell RIV 2:26.43, 2) Peart RIV 2:38.46, 3) Chitwood RIV 2:38.70, 4) DeClercq RIV 2:42.64

200 Yard IM: 1) Smith RIV 2:38.05, 2) Plaisted LAN 2:38.50, 3) Reisig LAN 2:39.83, 4) Tate RIV 2:47.34

50 Yard Freestyle: 1) Robertson LAN 26.32, 2) Johnson LAN 26.41, 3) Griffith RIV 26.78, 4) K Anderson LAN 26.90, 5) E Anderson LAN 27.27, 6) Vincent RIV 27.28, 7) Duncan LAN 27.33, 8) Watson LAN 27.58, 9) Spradlin RIV 27.93, 10) Montano RIV 28.85, 11) Selley LAN 29.58, 12) Jimenez RIV 29.94, 13) Nowland RIV 30.42, 14) Grasmick RIV 30.72, 15) Hill LAN 30.74, 16) Else LAN 31.64, 17) Chitwood RIV 31.77, 18) Bradley RIV 34.89, 19) Salway-One Horn LAN 34.92

Diving: 1) Forbis LAN 284.05, 2) Shearin LAN 248.75

100 Yard Butterfly: 1) E Anderson LAN 1:10.12, 2) Hamilton LAN 1:11.17, 3) Montano RIV 1:14.43, 4) Tate RIV 1:18.14, 5) Selley LAN 1:20.13

100 Yard Freestyle: 1) Robertson LAN 58.32, 2) Griffith RIV 58.51, 3) Reinhardt LAN 58.62, 4) Duncan LAN 59.41, 5) Vincent RIV 1:01.27, 6) Spradlin RIV 1:02.59, 7) Brinda LAN 1:02.77, 8) Smith RIV 1:02.85, 9) Flint LAN 1:03.07, 10) Watson LAN 1:04.22, 11) Clancy LAN 1:07.95, 12) Salway-One Horn LAN 1:18.02, 13) Osorio LAN 1:22.36, 14) Bradley RIV 1:22.80, 15) Perez RIV 1:34.80

500 Yard Freestyle: 1) K Anderson LAN 6:07.45, 2) Jimenez RIV 6:30.39, 3) Hill LAN 6:34.60, 4) DeClercq RIV 7:19.86

200 Yard Freestyle Relay: 1) Riverton A (Smith, Spradlin, Vincent, Griffith) 1:52.54, 2) Lander A (Salway-One Horn, E Anderson, Robertson, Watson) 1:59.75, 3) Lander B (Forbis, Osorio, K Anderson, Selley) 2:03.19, 4) Riverton B (Tate, Bradley, Chitwood, Montano) 2:09.33

100 Yard Backstroke: 1) Reinhardt LAN 1:07.16, 2) Plaisted LAN 1:10.77, 3) Flint LAN 1:12.45, 4) Brinda LAN 1:13.66, 5) Peart RIV 1:16.28, 6) Clancy LAN 1:16.96, 7) Grasmick RIV 1:17.56, 8) Nowland RIV 1:19.08

100 Yard Breaststroke: 1-Tie) Reisig LAN and Mikesell RIV 1:19.99, 3) Forbis LAN 1:20.87, 4) Else LAN 1:37.61, 5) Perez RIV 2:01.71

400 Yard Freestyle Relay: 1) Riverton A (Smith, Spradlin, Montano, Vincent) 4:16.80, 2) Lander A (Reinhardt, Flint, Brinda, Plaisted) 4:23.55, 3) Lander B (Hill, Selley, Reisig, Hamilton) 4:35.47, 4) Riverton B (Jimenez, Grasmick, Nowland, Peart) 4:46.22, 5) Riverton C (Tate, Bradley, Perez, Chitwood) 5:43.69