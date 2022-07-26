Two men sentenced for involvement in methamphetamine ring based out of Casper

County 10 Staff
County 10 Staff
Adobe Stock

Acting United States Attorney Nicholas Vassallo announced today that Richard Brown, age 37, of Casper, and Jonathan Krantz, age 51, of Orland, California, were sentenced for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine before Chief United States District Court Judge Scott W. Skavdahl, according to a release issued by the Department of Justice.

Brown was sentenced on February 18, 2022, to 75 months’ imprisonment with four years of supervised release and ordered to pay $1600 in restitution and a $100 special assessment.

Kranz was sentenced on July 18, 2022, to 75 months’ imprisonment with four years of supervised release and was ordered to pay $500 in restitution and a $100 special assessment.

Advertisement

The Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation conducted an investigation into a methamphetamine distribution organization operating out of Casper in early 2021.

Agents identified Brown as an individual in the organization that transported multi-ounce quantities of methamphetamine and pounds of marijuana into Casper on a weekly basis for redistribution.

The source of the drugs was identified as Krantz, who lived in California. Searches conducted in California and Wyoming yielded a seizure of  methamphetamine and several firearms. 

This crime was investigated by the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation and the Glenn County Sheriff’s office in Glenn County, California. Assistant United States Attorney Stephanie I. Sprecher prosecuted the case. 

Related Posts

Have a news tip or an awesome photo to share?

Share with us!

County 10

County 10™ is a web and mobile-based media outlet providing the Fremont County, Wyoming community with instant news and updates.