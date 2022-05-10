Two Maven products make Outdoor Life ‘best of’ lists

(Lander, WY) – Maven, a local optics and outdoor equipment company that celebrated its official world headquarters Lander groundbreaking back in February, has recently been featured in two Outdoor Life “Best Of” lists.

In the “Best Binoculars for Hunting of 2022” category, the company’s B1.2 model was selected as the best overall binocular.

For the “Best Spotting Scopes of 2022” category, the CS.1 model was chosen as the best compact.

The Maven Headquarters Building was the first large economic development project for LEDA and the City of Lander, and will include 6,000 sq/ft of office and administration space, over 16,000 sq/ft of warehouse and production space, and is projected to potentially create 23 additional jobs in addition to the 15 current ones by the year 2027.