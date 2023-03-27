Two liquor license renewals on Shoshoni Town Council agenda for Tuesday

The Shoshoni Town Council will hold a regular meeting at 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 28, at Shoshoni Town Hall, 102 E. Second St.

The agenda includes two liquor license renewals, for the Fast Lane and Lucky 5.

Beau Weaver is also scheduled to give an appreciation presentation.

There is one permit on the agenda, for Caspar Systems Inc.

New business includes:

–Well houses statement of qualifications reviews and presentations

-Scada statement of qualifications reviews and presentation

-Vehicle sale – bid opening

There will also be a Wyoming Community Gas report from Bob Zent.

Tuesday’s meeting is open to the public for in-person attendance and will be streamed live on Zoom (Meeting ID: 458 645 1704) and on Shoshoni’s YouTube channel, where past meeting recordings are stored.

For more information call the Town of Shoshoni at 876-2515.