Two graduated from Frontier Academy on June 14

(Riverton, WY) – Tyler Polk and Jamison Cooper both graduated from Frontier Academy during the Fremont County School District #25 Board of Trustees meeting on Tuesday, June 14.

Jamison only needed two credits when he came to Frontier, shared Kimberly Ibach. While working at a new place of employment, he “worked his tail off” to finish those credits because his primary goal is to go to WyoTech and become a diesel mechanic.

Ibach shared how proud they are of Tyler because he worked nonstop to finish his five credits in a matter of months.

“No matter what we did with them and how hard they worked, they earned it and they are here,” she said.

Both Jamison and Tyler thanked the school board, Frontier staff, and their families during their speeches. Jamison Cooper (h/t Amanda Fehring, County 10) Tyler Polk (h/t Amanda Fehring, County 10)

Superintendent Joanne Andre-Flanagan shared a few words as well, “Having a high school diploma keeps doors open. And so we’re very grateful that you took advantage of the opportunity that we offer. It’s just an opportunity. I say this to every kid who graduates, it’s just an opportunity. It’s nothing unless you take advantage of it. So, congratulations for taking advantage of it. Congratulations for swimming through the last few credits that maybe felt like four years when it was only five credits. Good work. Now you know you can do it. It won’t be the first uphill swim or uphill climb you’ll have to do and now you know you can.” Jamison with Chair Lynette Jeffres (h/t Amanda Fehring, County 10) Tyler with Chair Lynette Jeffres (h/t Amanda Fehring, County 10)

