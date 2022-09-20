Two Fremont County school boards convene tonight

(Fremont County, WY) – The school boards for Fremont County School Districts (FCSD) 1 and 2 will convene for regular meetings tonight, Tuesday, September 20.

The FCSD #1 school board will meet at 863 Sweetwater Street, 6:00 PM.

The meeting is open to the public, and can also be viewed via Zoom link, Meeting ID: 837 6789 1122 – Passcode: 0Pj3mw, or listened to by calling 253 215 8782, Meeting ID: 837 6789 1122 – Passcode: 972246.

The full agenda can be viewed here.

The FCSD #2 school board will meet at 700A North 1st Street, 6:00 PM, and is also open to the public.

The full agenda can be viewed here.