Two found dead in vehicle in Lander over weekend; Coroner investigating

(Lander, WY ) – Two bodies were discovered in a parked vehicle in the 700 block of East Main Street in Lander early Saturday evening, according to the Lander Police Department (LPD) call log released on February 27.

The call was made at 4:23 PM to LPD on February 25, where the reporting party said they found “two deceased subjects” from “possible asphyxiation” in a vehicle in the parking lot of a nearby business.

No names or further information were shared, other than the case is now being investigated by the Fremont County Coroner.

Advertisement

County 10 submitted an information request to the Coroner’s Office, and will provide an update when that becomes available.