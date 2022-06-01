Two dead after high speed Platte County pursuit

(Platte County, WY) – On May 28, at 2:54 PM, a high speed pursuit occurring on I-25/US-26/US-87, resulted in two fatalities, according to a Wyoming Highway Patrol preliminary report.

The deceased have been identified as Colorado residents Samuel (42) and Jeremiah (48) Proctor.

According to the report, the vehicle the Proctors occupied was attempting to elude law enforcement, traveling at speeds in excess of 130 miles per hour.

Advertisement

Tire deflation devices were deployed and the vehicle continued to flee at high speeds.

Near mile marker 100, the vehicle ran off the road to the left, overcorrected, and crossed both lanes of travel, where it exited the roadway to the right and overturned.

Speed and equipment failure/issues are listed as possible contributing factors, and the report indicates no seat belts were in use.

There have been 34 fatalities on Wyoming’s roadways in 2022 compared to 38 in 2021, 34 in 2020, and 66 in 2019 to date.