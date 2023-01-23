Two dead after being trapped in snow-filled semi in Sunday I-80 rollover

(Uinta County, WY) – On January 22, 2023, a crash occurred at milepost 33 on Interstate 80, east of Evanston, resulting in two deaths, according to a release issued by the Wyoming Highway Patrol (WHP) on January 23.

The deceased have been identified as 39-year-old Saint Peter, Missouri resident Keith Koehler II, and Tyler Judd, a 40-year-old resident of Farina, Missouri.

At 5:39 a.m., WHP troopers were notified of a rollover crash involving a commercial truck that was headed east on Interstate 80.

The truck reportedly drifted off the left side of the road, when the driver overcorrected to the right and re-entered the roadway.

The vehicle then overturned, exited the road, and traveled down an embankment.

As the vehicle continued down the embankment, the cab began to pack with snow, trapping the driver and passenger inside.

Due to the depth of the embankment and the darkness, the vehicle was not immediately located.

Both succumbed to their injuries at the crash scene, and the report indicates the passenger, Judd, was not wearing a seatbelt.

Driver inattention or fatigue is being investigated as a possible contributing factor.

There have been 7 fatalities on Wyoming’s roadways in 2023 compared to 1 in 2022, 8 in 2021, and 3 in 2020, to date.

