Turning Pain Into Purpose, a Night to Benefit Our Military Heroes

On August 27th a benefit dinner and raffle is planned for the White Heart Foundation’s Guardian Project.

The event will be held at the Lander Convention and Community Center located at 950 Buena Vista and begins at 5:30 pm with a cash bar happy hour meet and greet. Dinner will be served at 6:30 pm. Tickets, which include dinner, are $30.

Since 2016, White Heart Foundation’s Guardian Project has brought Veterans to Lander for a mental health program that utilized eco-adventure therapy.

“Led by White Heart Warrior Cpl. Jed Morgan, groups of veterans are taken on remote outdoor excursions with the goal of improving mental and physical well-being,” the website says. “This unique environment creates a comfortable space where veterans battling post-traumatic stress or military sexual trauma can open up and relate to others who have had a similar experience.”

A short video below shares a few more details about the Guardian Project.

The August 27th fundraising event will highlight entertainment from Cam Bertrand from America’s Got Talent. The organizers of the event have and AR-15 raffle planned along with other guns to be auctioned along with artwork, an 18 inch amethyst rock and even a helicopter ride experience among other great items. Bryce Westlake will be the auctioneer and organizers are excited to have his expertise in the live auction portion of the evening.

Tickets can be purchased in advance online.