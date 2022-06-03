Tuesday Night Square Dances in Dubois start next week!

Head on over to Dubois this summer for some boot stompin’ fun! The Square Dance will be every Tuesday evening starting June 7th thru August 16th, 8:00 – 9:30pm in the Rustic Pine Tavern’s Frontier Room; 119 E. Ramshorn Dubois.

Adults: $4

Kids 12 and under: $2

St. Thomas’ Guild (now Episcopal Church Women) established the Summer Square Dances as a fundraiser which would also provide family entertainment for visitors and locals and create a safe place for young people on a weeknight. The Tuesday night square dances have become an integral part of the Dubois summer season. Townsfolk look forward to the start of the dances each summer, as do neighbors in surrounding towns, tourists, and guests of the guest ranches in the valley.

Advertisement

Gene Bauer is the caller; he and his wife Maggie drive to Dubois each week from Jackson. At the beginning of each dance he teaches the basic steps so that by the end of the evening everyone feels like they’ve been do-si-do-ing all their lives!

Helping at the dances you will often find folks who were brought to the square dances as youngsters. The dances would not be possible without the many church members and townspeople who volunteer at the square dances.

The Rustic Pine generously donates space for the dances, which are held in the Frontier Room of the Rustic Pine Tavern. Soft drinks are sold in the room, with adult drinks available in the historic bar just beyond the double doors. Dubois has many fine restaurants that provide a choice of dinner outings before the dance starts. Afterwards, hang your hat at one of the many lodging choices Dubois offers.

You’re invited to swing on by, get your toes tapping, and be treated to a night of nostalgia and good clean fun!!