Truempler and Trembly Champions

Shoshoni senior Pehton Truempler overcame injury and distractions by Mother Nature to win his third Class 2-A state wrestling championship, this one at 182 pounds. Wyatt Trembly of Dubois took down Southeast’s Teagan Thompson – -{h/t Kolby-Fedore – Wyopreps}

Joining him on the gold medal stand of the podium was Dubois junior Wyatt Trembly who won his second state championship, this time at 170 pounds.

While he didn’t win the title, Wind River freshman Landon Rhyne came awfully close at 106 pounds, losing a close decision to Dayne Humes of Moorcroft 8-5.

Landon Rhyne turned Moorcroft’s Dayne Humes in the 106-pound state championship match – -{h/t Kolby-Fedore – Wyopreps}

In all, five wrestlers from Shoshoni brought home medals, along with four from Wind River and one from Wyoming Indian. Aidan Miller is the second Chiefs to ever place at a state wrestling event. His fourth at 126 pounds is the highest-ever finish for a Wyoming Indian matman. Wyoming Indian’s Aiden Miller takes his fourth place medal, and Wind River’s Aiden Ruby takes his sixth place award {h/t Chiefs Nation}

Also at 126 pounds, Aidan Ruby of Wind River was sixth. KC Gibson was fifth at 132, and Isaac Gardner sixth at 160 pounds.

At 285 pounds, Wind River senior Tucker Jensen was third with a quick pin over Shoshoni rival Kellan Linnan in the bronze medal match. Wyatt Trembly listed Saratoga wrestler Douglass Campbell before making a quick pin in the opening round of the Class 2-A tournament – -{h/t Adria Trembly}

Truempler dominated the 182-pound division, even while wrestling with an elbow injury suffered back in early January. Teammate Julian Cabello earned fourth in the same weight class.

Trembly is a master at takedowns that end with opponents flying into the air and then slamming them to the mat. He pulled that move off several times but ran into a tough opponent in the championship match. Trembly beat a familiar wrestler in Jake Schlattman of Greybull/Riverside by a 6-0 decision to win his second title. The championship circle is familiar to him, he was runner-up as a freshman.

106: 1. Dayne Humes, MOOR, 2. Landon Rhyne, WR

Championship match – Dayne Humes, MOOR over Landon Rhyne, WR Dec 8-5

113: 1. Jackie Meador, BP, 5. Ethan Tarango, SHO

Fifth place match – Ethan Tarango, SHO over Austin Christen, KEM Dec 11-7

120: 1. Nathan Fish, NIO

126: 1. Roany Profit, KEM, 4. Aidan Miller, WI, 6. Aidan Ruby, WR

Third place match – Braydnn Terry, MOOR, over Aidan Miller, WI, Fall 4:21

Fifth place match – Wyatt Sylvester, LFL/SE over Aidan Ruby, WR Dec 13-6

132: 1. Karl Haslem, KEM, 4. Wiley Phileo, SHO, 5. KC Gibson, WR

Third place match – Pace Garrett, WRI over Wiley Philleo, SHO Fall 3:38

Fifth place match – KC Gibson, WR over Carter Maslowski, TR Fall 1:58

138: 1. Kaleb Brothwell, LFL/SE

145: 1. Micah Peterson, COK

152: 1. Riggen Walker, KEM

160: 1. Roedy Farrell, THM, 6. Isaac Gardner, WR

Fifth place match _ Braizyn Humpal, MOOR over Isaac Gardner, WR Fall 2:44

170: 1. Wyatt Trembly, DUB

Championship match – Wyatt Trembly, DUB over Jake Schlattmann, GRE/RVS Dec 6-0

182: 1. Pehton Truempler, SHO, 4. Julian Cabello, SHO

Championship match – Pehton Truempler, SHO over Landon Heaps, KEM, Fall 2:54

Third place match – Dayton Matthews, GLN over Julian Cabello, Fall 1:39

195: 1. Landon Walker, COK

220: 1. Zane Collins, LOV

285: 1. Christian Reilly, HUL, 3. Tucker Jensen, WR, 4. Kellen Linnan, SHO

Third place match – Tucker Jensen, WR over Kellen Linnan, SHO Fall:08