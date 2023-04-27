Trinity Lutheran Online Silent Auction wraps up Sunday, bid while you can!

(Riverton, WY) – As a friendly reminder, folks have until April 30 to bid in the Trinity Lutheran Online Silent Auction.

“Funds raised help support our efforts to provide a quality Christian classical education to students who demonstrate and share God’s grace in their lives, at home, at school, and in our community,” the fundraiser page states.

Click here to check out all the auction items!

Advertisement

Items won by the highest bidders must be picked up at the school, 419 E. Park Ave. in Riverton, Monday-Friday, May 1-5, 7:30 am to 4:00 pm.

Items can be shipped at the buyer’s expense. To make special arrangements for pickup call the school at 307-857-5710.