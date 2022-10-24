Trinity Episcopal Church is hiring a part-time Office Administrator

Sponsored
Sponsored

Office Administrator (Part-time)

Trinity Episcopal Church is hiring a part-time Office Administrator to join our team.  We are looking for an energetic, flexible, and friendly person with good communication skills and a willingness to learn.

The Office Administrator is responsible for performing office functions using computers and general office equipment.

Advertisement

The qualified individual will possess:

  • Strong written and oral communications skills.
  • Initiative, good teamwork, and punctuality are essential.
  • Strong work ethic and attention to detail.
  • Must be flexible and comfortable with multiple deadlines.
  • Great organizational skills and the ability to work independently.
  • Excellent skills with Microsoft Word and Excel.
  • Graphic design skills (preferred using Word or other programs).
  • Strong overall computer skills.  Manages file directories in computers and moves, copies, pastes files to appropriate areas
  • Ability to learn Media Shout software to produce Sunday scripts
  • Experience marketing events, etc. through various online social media

This position is approximately 3 days a week (Tues-Thurs) and averages 12 hours or more weekly depending on monthly tasks.  The hourly wage of $16-19 per hour depending on experience. The administrator reports to the Rectors.

Send cover letter and resume to the Rectors at [email protected] .

Advertisement

Related Posts

Have a news tip or an awesome photo to share?

Share with us!

County 10

County 10™ is a web and mobile-based media outlet providing the Fremont County, Wyoming community with instant news and updates.