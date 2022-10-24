Office Administrator (Part-time)

Trinity Episcopal Church is hiring a part-time Office Administrator to join our team. We are looking for an energetic, flexible, and friendly person with good communication skills and a willingness to learn.

The Office Administrator is responsible for performing office functions using computers and general office equipment.

The qualified individual will possess:

Strong written and oral communications skills.

Initiative, good teamwork, and punctuality are essential.

Strong work ethic and attention to detail.

Must be flexible and comfortable with multiple deadlines.

Great organizational skills and the ability to work independently.

Excellent skills with Microsoft Word and Excel.

Graphic design skills (preferred using Word or other programs).

Strong overall computer skills. Manages file directories in computers and moves, copies, pastes files to appropriate areas

Ability to learn Media Shout software to produce Sunday scripts

Experience marketing events, etc. through various online social media

This position is approximately 3 days a week (Tues-Thurs) and averages 12 hours or more weekly depending on monthly tasks. The hourly wage of $16-19 per hour depending on experience. The administrator reports to the Rectors.

Send cover letter and resume to the Rectors at [email protected] .