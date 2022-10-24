Office Administrator (Part-time)
Trinity Episcopal Church is hiring a part-time Office Administrator to join our team. We are looking for an energetic, flexible, and friendly person with good communication skills and a willingness to learn.
The Office Administrator is responsible for performing office functions using computers and general office equipment.
The qualified individual will possess:
- Strong written and oral communications skills.
- Initiative, good teamwork, and punctuality are essential.
- Strong work ethic and attention to detail.
- Must be flexible and comfortable with multiple deadlines.
- Great organizational skills and the ability to work independently.
- Excellent skills with Microsoft Word and Excel.
- Graphic design skills (preferred using Word or other programs).
- Strong overall computer skills. Manages file directories in computers and moves, copies, pastes files to appropriate areas
- Ability to learn Media Shout software to produce Sunday scripts
- Experience marketing events, etc. through various online social media
This position is approximately 3 days a week (Tues-Thurs) and averages 12 hours or more weekly depending on monthly tasks. The hourly wage of $16-19 per hour depending on experience. The administrator reports to the Rectors.
Send cover letter and resume to the Rectors at [email protected] .