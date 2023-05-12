Treat Mom to all kinds of fun this weekend in Fremont County!

Happy Mother’s Day weekend, Moms of Fremont County! You work hard, give up your time, and make a lot of sacrifices. I hope you all enjoy Mother’s Day and are able to get a little “me” time in as well!

Both of my kids (well, they’re not kids anymore) know what I want for Mother’s Day. Every year, for the past thirty years, they’d ask me what I want, and my reply? “All I want is some peace and quiet!” Then they’d reply, “But that’s what you say every year.” Well, because that’s what I want every year! All jokes aside, I love my kids dearly and am so proud of both of them. There are going to be a lot of proud moms at all of these upcoming commencements and graduation ceremonies!

There’s plenty to do this weekend and places to take Mom in the 10…stop by the farmers’ markets or a plant sale, there’s birdwatching in Sinks Canyon, take her to brunch at her favorite local restaurant, or take her shopping for that special, meaningful gift…hey, even biker moms have something to ride for this weekend!

The weather looks great for the rest of May…but as you know, it also might be a bit “Wyoming-like” with moments of sun, rain, wind, etc. so carry a jacket, maybe an umbrella, and enjoy the Spring weather in Fremont County!

On Friday…

Why, those little buggers! The Dubois Museum presents its “Kids Corner: Aquatic Insects” this morning at 10:00 a.m. Erin Hannelly with Dubois-Crowheart Conservation District will talk about aquatic insects and how they’re used as an indicator of water quality. They’ll also be “testing the waters” from the Wind River! It’s just $3.00 per person, and advanced registration is appreciated. Check out this and more activities at the Dubois Museum at fremontcountymuseums.com/dubois

Lander Valley Animal Hospital will be offering reduced prices on dog and cat vaccinations today from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. at 1185 Hwy 287 North. City dog licenses will be available, too. Have your fur babies on leashes (cats in carriers). Call 307-332-3975 for more information.

Congrats to the 2023 grads! CWC Commencement is today at 4:30 p.m. in the Robert A. Peck Arts Center Auditorium. Click here for more information and how to watch it live-streamed on YouTube.

Want to know how to train homing pigeons? Hey, you just never know if your smartphone or internet will go down. This and more fascinating subjects you’ll find in military training manuals presented at the “By the Book: Hands-On History” event at The National Museum of Military Vehicles, both tonight and Saturday night at 6:00 p.m. It’s just $10 per person for the class only (purchase separate tickets if you want to tour the museum). Click here for more information and to register.

Learn some navigation skills! There’s a Meet & Greet (and sweet treats) tonight at the Lander Bake Shop from 6-7:00 p.m. Eric Concannon will help you find out how to get involved in Lander’s new orienteering club (I have no idea what “Speed Goat Orienteering” is, but you can find out tonight, or check out their Facebook page). You learn something new every day!)

On Saturday…

Aw, shucks! The Lander Area Petroglyphs event is sold out! You’ve got to get in on the action and register early for some of these awesome Fremont County events, and our museums have some great ones coming up. Visit the Fremont County Museums website at fremontcountymuseums.com and mark your calendars (early)!

“Feed me, Seymore!” Riverton Garden Club Plant Sale is happening this morning from 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 Noon at a club member’s home at 1849 West Bend Avenue, Riverton. This is a popular annual event; all plants go until sold (or at noon), so get there early and take home your little “Seymores”!

Today is the first in a series of Women’s Self Defense Classes going on from 9:00-5;00 p.m. 189 Burris Lenore Road in Crowheart. The class covers fundamentals of marksmanship, situational awareness in vehicles, malls, shopping and home, threat indicators, working a firearm or non-lethal methods, mental toughness and a “Plan B”. It’s $65 for women only, and there is some equipment required (rental options available). Click here to register or call 307-455-2625 for more information.

Thinking about adopting a fur baby? Today’s the day to decide! Come out today for Guard the Paws PET Adoption/Play Date from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the Wyoming Army National Guard, 31 Leedy Drive in Lander. Come play with the dogs and cats, and find your fur-ever friend! There was a dog/cat food and toy drive going for this event since March, so thanks to all those who donated. Donations are still accepted at the event, too. I’ll see you there! For more information, visit the PAWS for Life Facebook page.

Bird lovers…come out and enjoy beautiful Sinks Canyon and celebrate with Audubon Rockies at their Migratory Bird Day Fest from 10:00 a.m. to Noon today. Explore some birds of the Sinks, play some migratory bird games, and also learn about birding and plants in your own yard! Want to know more about the Audubon Rockies? Visit their Facebook page, or their website at rockies.audubon.org.

Westlake Auctioneers are having another auction today…this time it’s in Lander, and it’s a bit more “automotive” themed. Farm, auto, motorcycle parts, tools, and accessories…they’ll have a few winter items as well, like snowblowers and pellet stoves (but let’s not talk about winter anymore, shall we?) The location is at 6855 Hwy 789 (follow the signs), get there at 9:30 a.m. and have a look-see. More info on their website at www.westlakeauctioneers.com

The UMF Biker Awareness Parade & Poker Run revs up today in Riverton. The parade starts at 11 a.m. at CWC, poker run starts at 1 p.m. with stops all around at Livestock Liquors, B&K, Midvale, Possum Pete’s, PMS and Cedar Bar. For more info, visit the Oilfield Ironmen Brotherhood Big Bear Chapter’s Facebook group.

Love to get you some delicious prime rib? The Riverton Senior Center is having its Annual Prime Rib Dinner, Dance, & Silent Auction Fundraiser tonight from 5:30-9:00 p.m. Cocktails at 5:30 p.m., dinner is at 6:00 p.m. and then dance to the tunes of Dan Seeyle & Packin’ the Mail. $40 per person. For more information, call 307-856-6332 or visit the RSCC Facebook page.

