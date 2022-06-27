Travel request, grant funds and more to come before the FCSD #25 Board of Trustees Tuesday

(Riverton, WY) – The Fremont County School District #25 Board of Trustees will convene on Tuesday, June 28 at 7 pm in the Board Chambers located at 121 North 5th Street. This meeting is open to the public and can be watched via YouTube.

The current agenda has eight action items. They include the following:

A recommendation for the Board to approve an out-of-state travel request for the RHS Volleyball team to travel to Chadron State University Team Camp in Chadron, NE in July 2022. They are not requesting funds, only the use of three Suburbans for transportation.

A recommendation for the Board to approve Change Order No.1 with Shephard Construction, Inc. in the total amount of $1,364.00 which includes an addition of 21-foot wall in the classroom area ($1,009.00) and removal of a non-required ceiling fan ($645.00) on the RHS Career Center Remodel/TAC Remedy Project. Also, Change Order No. 2 with Shephard Construction, Inc. in the total amount of $8,568.00 for the installation of CAT6 data cable in the Alternative School and Special Services Area on the RHS Career Center Remodel/TAC Remedy Project.

A request for the Board to accept the grant funds from the Governor’s Emergency Education Relief Fund (GEER) in the amount of $91,226.45 and the Education Stabilization Fund-Elem./Sec. Schools Emergency Relief Fund (ARP-ESSER) in the amount of $16,934,485.15.

A request for the Board to approve the Frontier Academy Student Handbook for the 2022-2023 school year.

A request for the Board to approve the Spur Virtual Academy Student Handbook for the 2022-2023 school year.

Consider a recommendation for the Board to adopt amended policy IKF “Graduation Requirements” on first reading.

A recommendation for the Board to declare 15 Apple computers that have aged out and are no longer useful to the district as surplus.

A recommendation for the Board to offer a contract to Kyle Blaser as an RHS Wolverine Academy Teacher.

The current agenda can be viewed here. Attachments can be viewed online here.