Transportation Commission awards over $15 million in contracts in September

(Cheyenne, WY) — The Wyoming Transportation Commission awarded over $15 million in contracts for five Wyoming Department of Transportation construction projects during its September 15 business meeting.

A $5.18 million bid was awarded to Casper-based Casper Electric Inc. for a project involving electrical, structure, and other work on a 1-mile section of US Highway 14/16/20 in Park County.

The commission awarded a $2.96 million bid to Afton-based Avail Valley Construction-WY, LLC, for a project involving milling, paving, grading, guardrail and other work on almost 9.5 miles of Wyoming Highway 414 in Uinta County.

Avail was also awarded a $2.93 million bid for a project involving milling, paving, sidewalk work, curb and gutter work, and other work on almost 1.5 miles of Wyoming Highway 789 in Fremont County.

The contracted completion date for the above projects is October 31, 2023.

Lander-based C C & G, Inc. was awarded a $1.75 million bid for a project involving structure replacement, grading, paving and other work on approximately 0.20 mile of County Road CN20-86 over Cottonwood Creek in Washakie County. The contracted completion date is June 30, 2024.

The commission awarded a $1.95 million bid to Mills-based King Enterprises for a project involving fencing, grading and other work on just more than 5 miles of US Highway 189/191 in Sublette County. The contracted completion date is September 30, 2024.

All of the above projects are funded primarily by federal dollars. The only project funded primarily with state dollars was awarded to Casper-based Modern Electric Co. with a bid of $291,756. The project involves electrical, sidewalk, curb and gutter and other work on US Highway 26/287 in Fremont County. The contracted completion date is October 31, 2023.

Almost all WYDOT projects are awarded to the lowest bidder. September’s meeting saw an average of about 2.5 bids per project.