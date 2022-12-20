Transportation Commission awards $41.2 million in contracts in December 2022

(Cheyenne, WY) – The Wyoming Transportation Commission awarded $41.2 million in contracts for nine Wyoming Department of Transportation construction projects during its December 15 regular business meeting.

The commission conditionally awarded a nearly $17.96 million bid to Casper-based Oftedal Construction, Inc. for a project involving grading, traffic control, drainage, electrical, concrete, sidewalk and curb and gutter work on approximately 0.6 mile at various locations within Sheridan County. The bid is conditionally awarded pending concurrence by the City of Sheridan. If approved, the contracted completion date is November 30, 2024.

The commission awarded a $7.47 million bid to Cheyenne-based Reiman Corp. for a project involving paving, structure replacement, grading, milling, traffic control and other work on about 8 miles of Wyoming Highway 223 in Laramie County.

S & S Builders, LLC, based out of Gillette, was awarded a $2.72 million bid for a project involving bridge rehabilitation, paving, concrete work, traffic control and other work in various locations within Fremont and Park Counties.

The above two projects have a contracted completion date of November 30, 2023.

Lovell-based Mountain Construction Company was awarded a $7.12 million bid for a project involving paving, grading, traffic control and other work on 8.7 miles of US Highway 14A in Big Horn County.

The commission awarded a $5.52 million bid to Afton-based Avail Valley Construction-WY, LLC, for a project involving paving, traffic control, structure rehabilitation, milling, chip seal and other work on 5.3 miles of US Highway 26/US Highway 287 in Teton County.

Worland-based McGarvin-Moberly Construction Co. was awarded a $2.04 million bid for a project involving paving, erosion control, traffic control, chip seal and other work on approximately 5 miles on Wyoming Highway 431 (Gooseberry Creek Road) in Washakie County.

The above three projects have a contracted completion date of June 30, 2024.

Cheyenne-based Knife River was awarded a $2.27 million bid for a project involving paving, traffic control, grading, milling, chip seal and other work on about 2.3 miles of US Highway 26/Wyoming Highway 789 in Fremont County.

S & S Builders was also awarded an almost $1.37 million bid for a project involving work on the Catchnet structure system, grading, traffic control and other work on US Highway 16 in Johnson County.

Advanced Electrical Contracting, Inc., based out of Sheridan, was awarded a $679,743 bid for a project involving electrical work, concrete paving, sidewalk work, curb and gutter, traffic control, grading, striping and other work at the interchange of Interstate 80 and Wyoming Highway 150 (Front Street) in Uinta County.

The above three projects have a contracted completion date of October 31, 2023.

All of this month’s awarded projects are primarily funded with Federal dollars. Almost all WYDOT projects are awarded to the lowest bidder.