(Dubois, WY) – During their most recent town meeting on December 14, Mayor John Meyer and the town council signed a proclamation deeming the Town of Dubois a Purple Heart Community.

“We’ve tried to do what we can here in Dubois to honor and represent and recognize our Veterans as much as possible,” Mayor Meyer said.

In addition to being a Purple Heart Community, August 7 will be designated as “Purple Heart Day” in the Town of Dubois each year.

The full proclamation can be read below. h/t Mayor Meyer