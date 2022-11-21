Tourism Asset Development funding on Shoshoni Town Council agenda Tuesday

The Shoshoni Town Council will hold a regular meeting at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 22, at Shoshoni Town Hall, 102 E. Second St.

The short agenda includes an annexation request on second reading and a report on Shoshoni’s Tourism Asset Development funding.

The meeting is open to the public for in-person attendance and will be streamed live on Zoom (Meeting ID: 458 645 1704) and on Shoshoni’s YouTube channel, where past meeting recordings are stored.

For more information call the Town of Shoshoni at 876-2515.