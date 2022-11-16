Tough Rustler Classic see players shine for CWC Basketball

Central Wyoming College (CWC) hosted the Rustlers Classic over the weekend that saw teams from Colorado and Wyoming. The Rustler men took on Lamar Community College and Air Force Prep. The Lady Rustlers team would battle Colorado Northwestern Community College and Air Force Prep.

Going into the first day, the CWC men’s basketball team would play against Lamar Community College. They would end up winning making it their third win of the season and beating Lamar 99-77. Niieihii Blackbear and Julian Roberts each had seventeen points in the victory. Roberts led the rebound category with six.

The Lady Rustlers would play Air Force Prep falling 97-61. Chevelle Boyd would run away leading the point category for the game with twenty-two points. Kalista Niu secured nine rebounds in the loss.

Day two saw the men’s team played Air Force Prep. Central was on top going into half and then were out played in the second half and were beaten with a final score of 110-94. Trey Simms with a quiet nineteen points would go on to be the point leader. Torron Phillip had six rebounds leading that category.

The CWC Women’s basketball team took on Colorado Northwestern Community College on Saturday and would also fall with a final 81-63, leaving the Lady Rustlers with a 0-4 record to start the year. Boyd with nineteen points leading that category two days in a row. Melanie Garcia had double-digit rebounds with ten.

Coming up for the Central Wyoming Basketball, both teams will make a trip to Idaho Falls to participate in the CSI Classic that will take place Friday and Saturday.