Tough Enough Cancer Fund of Fremont County announced 2022 honorees

(Fremont County, WY) – Tough Enough Cancer Fund of Fremont County announced the honorees for this year’s Fremont County Wind River PRCA Rodeo on Tuesday, August 2 at the Fremont County Fairgrounds.

Honorees include the late Dave Nichols and survivors Rob and Gloria Phelp. Below is what they had to say about the honorees:

“Dave grew up with the love of western life, especially hunting and fishing. Dave participated in high school rodeo, was a member of the CWC rodeo team. Dave excelled in bullriding and won the WRA (Wyoming Rodeo Association) championship. Dave Nichols was a dedicated husband, to Renay for 38 years. He was a devoted to David and Jordan. He also was a certified NRA instructor, USA wrestling coach, Vice President of the Riverton Trap Range a 4-H shooting sports leader, member of the Riverton Elks and a volunteer assisting disabled veterans in hunting and shooting. David underwent two brain surgeries for a gliobastoma brain tumor and extensive chemotherapy and radiation treatment. After a very hard fight, he passed September 30, 2021.

Advertisement

“Rob and Gloria Phelp are long time Lysite ranchers. Their family raise sheep, cattle and Quarter horses. No strangers to rodeo…as Rob was a calf and team roper. Gloria is a gold card member of the WPRA (Women’s Professional Rodeo Association) and continues to be a successful barrel racer to this day. Rob and Gloria celebrated their 49th wedding anniversary this spring. They have been blessed with two children and eight grandchildren. Gloria Phelp lost her mother when she was 3 years old to cancer. Gloria was diagnosed with precancerous breast cancer when she was 18 years old. Gloria has spent most of her life undergoing tests and surgery in order to save her life. Rob Phelp was diagnosed with thyroid cancer in 1993. He underwent surgery to remove thyroid, and radioactive iodine. He again under went surgery to remove a spot on his sternum and parathyroid. More radioactive iodine treatments and his thyroid cancer was cured. Rob was again diagnosed with bladder cancer in 2019 and has underwent a removal of a kidney and chemotherapy treatments. Rob is 3 years out, has had clean scans and life has returned to normal.”

Put on your pink and head down to the fairgrounds on August 2 for the Tough Enough to Wear Pink Night, where you can honor these families, and a set of custom chinks and chaps will be auctioned to benefit the Tough Enough Cancer Fund of Fremont County.