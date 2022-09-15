Top-rank classical music returns to Dubois this Sunday

(Dubois, WY) – Again this year, world-class musicians brought to Wyoming by Jackson Hole Chamber Music will open their 2022 series with a performance specifically tailored to a Fremont County audience.

The string quartet performance is scheduled for 3 PM Sunday at the Dennison Lodge in Dubois, saving classical music lovers a long trip to Jackson and allowing a return before dark. This follows a highly successful inaugural conference last year, when audience members were able to watch professional classical musicians performing up close in an intimate setting. In a survey taken at the time, they praised the passion and talent of the musicians, their choice of music to perform, and the choice of venue. “It is

wonderful that a program like this is in a small town like Dubois,” wrote one respondent.

This year’s concert again features musicians who hold top positions in major metropolitan orchestras and have toured the world as they perform. The program includes music by Mozart, Tchaikovsky, Gliere, and Shelley Washington, a young composer from Kansas City whose string quartet called “Middleground” recalls the road trips and landscapes of her childhood on the great plains.

Advertisement

Tickets are still available at Fremont Music in Lander, Dubois General Provisions and the Perch Coffee House in Dubois, or at the entrance before the performance.

The concert is supported in part by a grant from the Wyoming Cultural Trust Fund, a program of the Department of State Parks and Cultural Resources, with additional support from the Never Sweat Recreation Board and the Opportunity Shop Foundation. Further information is available on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/duboischambermusic.