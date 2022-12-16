Tonkin Stadium ice rink to remain closed until further notice

(Riverton, WY) – The ice skating rink located in Tonkin Stadium will remain closed until further notice.

Due to the unfortunate events of mother nature, the rink is not suited for skating at this time. Between the warm weather over the past weekend and the 12” of snow, the rink turned to slush which then froze and created an uneven, rough surface.

The parks crew have attempted to resolve the issues; however, the ice has now cracked as it was not completely frozen.

The Parks Department will continuing working hard on fixing the rink and getting it in top shape!

Please be patient with our crews as we navigate through uncontrollable circumstances. We want the rink safe for the public and are just as excited to use it as you are!

Please follow our Facebook for updates. Thank you!